NBA Nigeria Hosts the First Junior NBA/WNBA Elite Camp

NBA Nigeria recently hosted the first junior NBA / Junior WNBA Elite Camp in Nigeria, which coincided with the U.S. President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement’s first visit to the country.

The event featured a basketball clinic for 40 boys and girls ages 16 and younger led by two-time WNBA All-Star and Council Member Chiney

Ogwumike. 

The clinic was followed by three-on-three and five-on-five games.

The Jr. NBA / Jr. WNBA, the league’s global youth basketball participation programme for boys and girls, aimed to teach the fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game at the grassroots level to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents. 

Last year, Jr. NBA / Jr. WNBA programming directly reached more than 170,000 youth across Africa and will host one per quarter going forward for talent identification.

NBA Nigeria has continued to create a platform for the youth to learn and showcase their skills. Through initiatives like the Jr. NBA / Jr. WNBA Elite Camp, young athletes are allowed to receive top-tier coaching, participate in competitive games, and develop both their athletic abilities and personal growth. 

By emphasizing fundamental skills and core values, NBA Nigeria is not only fostering the next generation of basketball talent but also empowering these young individuals to excel in all aspects of life. 

The programme’s ongoing commitment to quarterly camps ensures a steady pipeline of emerging talent, poised to make their mark on the sport both locally and globally.

“We are excited about introducing an elite camp in Nigeria. It speaks to our broader efforts to uncover and develop young basketball talent here in Nigeria and across the continent and provide more elite young athletes with a disciplined and high-quality training environment for developing their skills as basketball players and leaders. We intend to do more elite camps and allow as many young athletes to showcase their talent.” Said Gbemisola Abudu, NBA Africa Vice President and Country Head, NBA Nigeria.

