LG Electronics Draws Curtain on LG K-POP

Raheem Akingbolu 

The LG K-POP grand finale has been concluded with overwhelming performances that showcased the immense talent of the winners.

The event, which was organised by LG Electronics, saw some of the biggest names in K-POP compete fervently for the ultimate prize. 

The competition, held recently in Lagos showcased a stellar line-up of 80 talented performers since April who left no stone unturned in their pursuit of glory. The event marked a milestone starting from Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt where the hearts and souls of the passionate youths went into giving so much to display their innate talents.

For LG Electronics, combining the love for cutting-edge technology with the immense popularity of K-POP music was the main gain. The journey culminated in the semi-finals held in these cities, where 18 exceptionally talented teams earned their place in the grand finale.

Expressing his delight at the grand success of the event, the Managing Director, LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. Hyoung Sub Ji, said: “The LG K-POP Fiesta 2024 is a celebration of not only incredibly talented K-POP enthusiasts but also the rich tapestry of global culture. 

Building on our brand identity, which transcends generations, we would like to develop deeper relations with Gen Z by making their lives better through innovative products like LG XBOOM for immersive sound experiences and meaningful integrated marketing campaigns. With K-POP, we bring them a great multi-dimensional platform that combines the best of audio-visual entertainment and power-packed performances.”

“We are immensely proud to have brought this exhilarating event to life. It was an incredible showcase of talent, passion, and the harmonious blending of innovation and entertainment. LG Electronics remains committed to supporting the K-POP culture and nurturing the talents of tomorrow, most especially our ability to bring to life the bond between Korea and Nigeria,” he added.

A total of N12 million was awarded to the winners – N3 million apiece for placing first in singing and dance. The first and second runners-up in each category received N2 million and N1 million respectively.

‘Mamus’ of Port Harcourt won first place in the vocal category, while the dance category was won by the group ‘Limitless Supreme 6’ from Port Harcourt. The finalists in the dance category included ‘Femmeforce’ from Lagos, first runner-up, and ‘Movematics’ from Lagos second  runner-up.  “In the vocal category, the  first runner-up and second runner-up included ‘Kcee’  and  ‘Shammah’ from Port Harcourt.

