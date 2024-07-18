EStars Officially Launches in Nigeria

EStars, an innovative educational Esports platform is thrilled to announce its launch in Nigeria. Marking this milestone, EStars has welcomed over 20 Nigerian schools to its launch, signalling a significant step towards revolutionizing education through Esports in the country.

The formal launch event, which was held at the Residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, was graced by dignitaries from both the public and private sectors.

EStars was established by Mags Byrne, who saw the potential of sports beyond entertainment. By integrating Esports into school curricula, EStars seeks to make learning more engaging and relevant to student’s interests, thereby enhancing educational outcomes and preparing students for various sporting careers in the industry.

Founded with the belief that Esports can revolutionize education, EStars aims to be the leading educational Esports company on the African continent.

Speaking at the launch event at his Residence, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter said:

“Esports, albeit emerging, is now fully professional and is expected to contribute $1.8 billion to the UK GDP by 2025. The esports ecosystem also offers a wide array of career opportunities, and we are happy to support Estars in partnering with Nigerian schools to give their students this exposure.”

EStars is uniquely positioned to contribute to the growth and diversification of the Nigerian economy.

Africa Advisor to EStars and Chair of the UK Institute of Directors Africa focus group, Joel Popoola, on his part, said he was aware of the potential that lies in the burgeoning Esports industry.

With over 20 schools welcomed to the launch event, EStars is set to engage a new generation of students aged 7-14 years, sparking their interest in gaming and Esports.

Founder of EStars, Mags Byrne added: “EStars represents a new frontier in education, where the exciting world of Esports meets comprehensive learning and career preparation.

“Our mission is to empower young minds with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the Esports industry and beyond. We are excited to begin this journey in Nigeria and look forward to expanding our reach across the continent.”