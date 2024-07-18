Chukwuma Blasts NFF over Bosso’s Appointment as U-23 Coach

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The former Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Chief Gabriel Chukwuma has condemned the appointment of Ladan Bosso as the coach of the U-23 national team despite his poor records with the U-21, the Flying Eagles.

According to the proprietor Gabros FC International, the decision was a wrong one by the NFF board led by Ibrahim Gusau and should be immediately reversed because it was anathema to the growth of football in the country.

He said Bosso could not be trusted to handle the U-23 ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games having crashed with U-21 sides on several occasions and failed to win any silverware for the country when assigned as the gaffer of the team.

“He may have bought it again as it is the case with most Nigerian coaches who buy their way to coaching positions and end up disgracing Nigeria. He is warming up again to crash the U-23 National Team once again,” Chukwuma said.

He also threatened to institute legal action against NFF if they fail to reverse the decision within seven days and look for a better and a serious coach out of the plethora of coaches in the country.

“I can even take the matter to the president so that he will know the implications of Bosso’s reappointment and how it stands to affect football-loving Nigerians psychologically.

“What NFF has done is degrading. Are they telling Nigerians that they no longer have good coaches in the country? Are they saying that Bosso is the best among them all or that he is what the country can afford? Let them get a better coach for the country to enable football fans to enjoy good football. I can help them pay his salaries because our concern is what will be good for the more than 200 million Nigerians, most of who are football lovers,” he concluded.