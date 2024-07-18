  • Thursday, 18th July, 2024

Breaking: Senate Introduces Bill to Establish Local Govt Electoral Commission

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A Bill seeking the establishment of a federal agency for the conduct of local government elections in Nigeria was introduced in the Senate on Thursday.

It is titled, “Local Government Independent Electoral Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2024 (SB. 531)”

The bill, sponsored the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, ( APC, Niger East) passed first reading at plenary.

Details later…..

