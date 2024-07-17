‘Why I Undertake Different Housing Projects in A’Ibom’

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has given reasons on why his administration is committed to providing affordable, decent and comfortable housing for every strata of the society.

At the foundation laying for an estate, Ewet Luxury Gardens, located at Ewet Offot in Uyo, the State capital, the Governor explained tha the hosing project was part of a broader initiative to develop various housing options across different economic brackets in the State.

He stressed that in line with his economic development blueprint, the ARISE Agenda, his administration was undertaking different housing projects for the elites, the low income earners and the poorest of the poor, as well as a planned 18 floor tower in Lagos, to be named “Ibom Towers.

He maintained that the Ewet Luxury Garden, a prototype of the Dakkada Luxury Estate, will be a smart estate that will cater for both local residents and investors from the diaspora.

The project, he said was more of a business venture, with units available for outright purchase, saying construction is expected to begin soon, starting with a project office.

The Governor encouraged interested buyers, particularly those from the diaspora, to make early inquiries as it is slated for completion within eight months.

“This luxury estate is positioned as part of a larger state initiative that includes compassionate housing and rural community development projects, showcasing the government’s multi-faceted approach to housing and urban planning in Akwa Ibom State.” he added.

Governor Eno recalled that the land was locked down for a long time, and while he was serving as Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, he dialogued with the community which demanded for a school in exchange for the land.

He said, the state government honoured the request of the community, constructed a model school for the community, and took possession of the land for the estate project.

The State Chief Executive appreciated the leaders and people of the area for their disposition which, according to him, has added laudable value to their community.

He noted that the Ewet Luxury Garden is for the high net worth individuals, the Grace Estate for low income earners while the government has recently flagged off the second phase of the ARISE Compassionate Homes, aimed at building one compassionate home in each of the wards across the State.

Accordingly, he assured that in his administration, effort is made to ensure there is something for everyone.

Presenting an overview of the project, the Commissioner for Housing, Otuekong Raphael Bassey, said the new housing estate will feature 32 residential plots each bearing a 5 bedroom detached housing unit and boys quarters, outdoor recreational facilities for children and adults, walk paths, a 100 man capacity multipurpose hall, office facilities, parking spaces, security house and other facilities with a central power plant, sitting on a 3.5 hectare land space, assuring that upon completion, it will contribute to drastically reducing the housing deficit in the State.

On his part, the Managing Director of the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, AKICORP, Pastor Imoabasi Jacob, hailed Governor Umo Eno for the project initiative which, he maintained, will not only meet housing needs, but serve as a revenue spinning investment for the state in line with AKICORP’s 3-dimensional goal of wooing investor to ‘come, live and work’ in Akwa Ibom State.

Stakeholders of Uyo Local Government Area including Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Sir Charles Udoh, local government chairman, Dr Uwemedimo Udoh, who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Pastor Sylvia Ekong, and the Paramount Ruler, Edidem Sylvanus Okon, registered the gratitude of Uyo people in hosting the project and assured of the commitment of Uyo people to maintaining their peace loving and neighbour – friendly disposition, to add value to the estate.