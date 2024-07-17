  • Wednesday, 17th July, 2024

Pope Francis Appoints Michael Crotty as New Apostolic Nunciature to Nigeria

Nigeria | 17 mins ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Holy Father, Pope Francis has appointed the Most Reverend Michael Crotty, as the new Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria.

The information was contained in a communiqué issued yesterday by the Apostolic Nunciature to Nigeria.

Welcoming the new Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), in the statement signed by its President and Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, His Grace, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, expressed gratitude to Pope Francis for the appointment.

 Crotty, born in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, Ireland, and ordained a priest in 1994, has a distinguished career in the diplomatic service of the Holy See.

According the statement, Crotty had had served in various capacities across Kenya, Canada, Iraq, Jordan, the Vatican, and Spain. Recently, the statement said, held the positions of Apostolic Nuncio to Burkina Faso and Niger.

“Archbishop Crotty brings a wealth of experience and multilingual proficiency to his new role in Nigeria,” a statement said.

