Omogiafo Emerges President of Lagos Business School Alumni Association

Nume Ekeghe

The President and Group CEO of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), Dr. Owen Omogiafo,  has been officially sworn in as the President of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA).

She succeeds Agada Apochi, who has served the association impressively.

Owen Omogiafo brings a wealth of experience and a remarkable track record in leadership, corporate governance, and business transformation to her new role. As the President of Transcorp Group, she has been instrumental in driving the company’s strategic vision, fostering innovation, and ensuring sustainable growth across its diverse portfolio.

Her appointment as the President of LBSAA marks a significant milestone for the alumni association. Under her leadership, the association is poised to strengthen its engagement with alumni, enhance professional development opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to the broader business community in Nigeria and beyond.

Omogiafo stated: “I am honoured and grateful for the opportunity to serve our prestigious network alongside the Association’s newly elected Vice President, Valentine Okelu, MD Neimeth Pharmaceutical and Secretary, Misan Eribo. Thank you to our predecessors, Immediate Past President, Agada Apochi and outgoing Secretary Uzoma Dalhatu for their excellent service.”

