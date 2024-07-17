Oba Akiolu to Nigerians: Be Patient with Tinubu’s Govt

•Reiterates call for special status for Lagos

•Lauds Oluremi Tinubu’s interventions

•President will deliver on his campaign promises, First Lady assures Nigerians

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Segun James in Lagos





The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking yesterday at his Iga Idugaran palace in Lagos, while playing host to the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the royal father stated that Tinubu meant well for the country, being a grassroots-focused man.

The Oba said, “All that I am saying and appealing is that we should pray for Nigeria and the president. We should be patient. Everything good needs prayers”.

According to a statement issued by Mrs. Tinubu’s media assistant, Busola Kukoyi, the traditional ruler also admonished the youth to be closer to God, saying the Nigerian youth are generally good and hardworking.

Oba Akiolu was quoted as saying, “Though some youth are incurably lazy and are always waiting to be spoon-fed, teach them not to always wait for fish but to learn how to fish themselves.”

The monarch used the opportunity of the first lady’s visit to restate his appeal for a special status for Lagos State as the former capital of Nigeria.

Mrs. Tinubu was at the Oba’s palace in the company of wives of some of the South-west governors, wives of National Assembly members, wives of some ministers, and wives of service chiefs. She thanked the royal father for his continued support, prayers, and admonitions.

“I assure you that President Bola Tinubu will do well for this country. He loves Nigeria, he loves Nigerians and will do the best for them,” she added.

The first lady said the request by Oba Akiolu for a special status for Lagos State would get the attention of the National Assembly through the Lagos representatives.