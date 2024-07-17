Ilori to Focus on Enhancing CIIN’s Education Programme

Ebere Nwoji

The in-coming President of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mrs Yetunde Ilori, has said that her tenure as the 52nd president of the institute would focus on, “Enhancing the Institute’s Educational Programs, Fostering Innovation, and Promoting Ethical Practices in the Nigerian Insurance Industry”.

Ilori, who stated this at the pre- investiture Press briefing organised by the institute in Lagos said in addition, her tenure would also strengthen collaborations with regulators, other professional bodies and relevant stakeholders.

She added that steps would also be taken at sustaining success recorded by the previous presidents as well as completing previously initiated projects.

She said her deep desire to achieve these informed her choice of the theme of her tenure as Igniting the bedrock of our envisioned industry” as she expressed her belief that teamwork would bring the desire to reality.

“I have a deep-seated desire that gave birth to the theme of my tenure, “Igniting the bedrock of our envisioned industry,” and I believe with all of us working together the desire can become a reality,” she pleaded.

Continuing in her appeal for a teamwork, she said, “With your support and dedication, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria will become a force for positive change in the industry. We will empower the public, elevate professional standards, and ensure our Institute is recognised as a beacon of excellence.”

Ilori was optimistic that the theme of her tenure was achievable insisting that the focus would be; evolving education through technology.

According to her, high on this dimension is a business school model for insurance.

“We will create a tiered training programme modelled after business schools. From entry-level to executive levels, our institute will become the premier destination for insurance education in Nigeria,” she stated.

She said the theme was expected to be actualised under the agenda summarised in a four-letter acronym EPIC, saying EPIC as a word means awesome, spectacular, an exceptionally long and arduous task (usually difficult).

She affirmed that it could be said to be ambitious and artistic goal but that she was encouraged by this saying, “So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then they seem improbable, and then, when we summon the will, they soon become inevitable.”