Finance Minister to Deliver Loyola College’s 70th Anniversary Lecture, Friday

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Loyola College Old Boys’ Association, has concluded plans to hold the school’s 70th anniversary lecture, on July 19, 2024, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos, at 11:00 a.m.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, will deliver the lecture titled ‘Reconstructing the Nigerian Economy for Sustainable Growth and Investment’.

The First Vice-President of the association and chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, Gbenga Biobaku, said the lecture aims to provide insightful perspectives on the initiatives by the current administration to turn around the economy for sustainable growth and investment.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be the special guest of honour at the event, which will also feature a distinguished panel of experts, including Dr. Doyin Salami, the former Chief Economic Adviser to the former President; Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, the Managing Director of Cadbury Nigeria Plc.; and Dr. Olumide Adedeji, an old boy of the school and a leading banker and financial expert.

Ambassador Joe Keshi, an old boy of the school and former permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will chair the event. Mr. Laolu Akande, the special adviser to the former vice president and an old boy from the school, will be the event’s moderator.

“This event promises to be enlightening and engaging, bringing together some of the brightest minds in the fields of economics, finance and manufacturing to explore strategies for sustainable growth and investment in Nigeria,” Biobaku said.

He added that the anniversary lecture will also feature the launch and unveiling of a new book ‘Loyola Stories’ which chronicles the establishment of the school, the early years, the evolution of the school over the years, and reflections by several alumni spanning many generations.

Loyola College, Ibadan was established by the Roman Catholic mission in 1953. The school admitted its first 19 foundation students in 1954, including former Governor Alhaji Lamidi Adesina and the late Apostle (Dr) Hayford Alile, who was on the admission list. Since the late 50s, Loyola College has produced outstanding individuals who have taken giant strides in various spheres of human endeavors and have become great role models that have shaped and impacted various facets of life.

A few of the illustrious sons of Loyola College Ibadan include the late immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), renowned political economist and public affairs analyst, Professor Pat Utomi; accomplished Oncologist, Prof Akin Abayomi, the current Commissioner for Health, Lagos; and the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

The association therefore invites all alumni and key stakeholders in the Nigerian economy to join in the significant celebration and thought-provoking lecture.

Other activities lined up to commemorate the 70th anniversary include an essay competition, talent hunt and career talk for students, sports competitions, cocktail and variety night and a gala dinner in Ibadan on August 10, 2024.

The guest speaker at the gala dinner will be Reverend Professor Tony Akinwale, the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the Dominican University, who will speak on ‘Reconstructing the Educational System in Nigeria: The Role of the Private Sector’.

Governor Oluseyi Makinde of Oyo State will be the special guest of honour. The programme will feature the ground breaking ceremony for a multipurpose alumni building, which is the commemorative project for the 70th anniversary.