Betta Edu’s Use of Ministry’s Letterhead Despite Suspension Sparks Reaction

Sunday Ehigiator



There have been several reactions among Nigerians following the usage of the humanitarian ministry’s letterhead by Betta Edu, who was suspended a few months ago due to alleged corrupt practices involving N585 Million within the ministry.

On Saturday, 13th of July, 2024, Betta Edu, who had been silent since her suspension, made a comeback with a condolence message to victims of the collapsed school building in Jos in her official capacity as the humanitarian affairs minister by using the official letterhead of the ministry.

The letter read: “Our hearts are heavy with sadness for the families, who have lost their loved ones and for the community enduring this devastating ordeal.

“In times like these, we find ourselves united in our shared grief and our determination to support one another during this tragedy.

“May the souls of the deceased rest in peace, and may the injured recover quickly and completely. Please, know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and all those affected during this incredibly difficult time.”

In reaction to this, several Nigerians have questioned the credibility of President Tinubu’s fight against corruption and the effectiveness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which was saddled with the responsibility to probe the ministry under the administration of Betta Edu.

In some quarters, it was also being said Edu has returned quietly as the minister of humanitarian affairs.

A statement released regarding her suspension, the spokesperson to the president, had announced that it was done to uphold the highest standards of integrity.

“In line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu suspends the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, from office with immediate effect,” the statement read.

He had also vowed to “decisively punish” those involved in any breaches and infractions unravelled during the investigations.