Abiodun Promises Relief for Victims of Ogun Market Inferno

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said shop owners at the Oba Lipede International Market, Kuto, Abeokuta, who lost valuables during Saturday night’s inferno would be supported by the state government.

Abiodun gave the assurance when he toured the market to ascertain the level of destruction caused by the fire.

He said that enumeration would be carried out to determine the losses incurred by shop owners at the market so as to immediately provide succour to those affected and ensure that they can quickly come back on their feet.

The governor commended the state fire service for its timely intervention, which prevented the fire from extending to other parts of the market.

He said: “A lot of our people have sustained losses, including those selling fabrics, food items, and tailors, as well as those selling dried food items, flours, banana, plantain, and yam. But, thankfully, our fire service team responded on time. The emergency response system was activated.

“All hands are on deck. So, what we are going to do is to first enumerate the losses that have been incurred so we can provide cushion for them.

“It is most unfortunate that this has happened at this time, the time when most of them are struggling. So, we feel their pains, and we identify with them, and I have told them that they are not alone. I will not leave them alone.

“As a responsible government, we are going to step in and provide the needed support for them at this time so that they can continue to do their businesses.”

The governor said the government would study the report on why the fire started and look at how best to prevent future occurrence.

He disclosed that he has directed the Bureau of Electrical Services to provide better illumination and lighting in the market, which was built over 40 years ago.