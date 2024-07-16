  • Monday, 15th July, 2024

TCN Inaugurates 60MVA Transformer to Add 48MW to National Grid

Business | 5 mins ago

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commissioned a 60 MVA power transformer in its Katsina facility, expected to add 48MW to the national grid.

Disclosing this in a statement, the TCN said: “The Katsina sub-region of the TCN commissioned a 60MVA power transformer on Friday, July 12, 2024, in its 132/33kV Kankia Transmission Substation.

“As a result, Kankia substation now has more available bulk electricity for Kano Distribution Company (Disco) to offtake and distribute to its customers in Kankia and environs. The commissioned transformer added 48MW to the national grid.

“This commissioning further attests to TCN’s commitment towards further increasing its capability to wheel more bulk electricity to distribution load centres nationwide.”

According to the company in the week of July 4, 2024, Nigeria’s electricity generation stood at a 4,723.30mw peak, a decline from 4,800mw recorded on May 3.

