Stop Demarketing Peter Obi, LP, Party Tells NLC Transition Committee

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Labour Party’s (LP) Directorate on Mobilisation and Integration has warned the Nigeria Labour Congress’ (NLC) National Transition Committee (NTC) to stop demarketing the party and Peter Obi, its 2023 presidential candidate.

This was as the Directorate maintained that Julius Abure remains the authentic National Chairman of the LP confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the party’s highest decision-making organ.

The LP Directorate urged the NLC’s NTC to be responsible enough to respect the reconciliation move initiated by Obi or seek redress if they have any case.

The Directorate was reacting to an unsigned statement purportedly released by the NLC NTC where it had allegedly described Abure as the former National Chairman of LP.

The statement had further directed party stakeholders to boycott the planned Congress organised by LP in Anambra, Imo, Delta and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

But the LP Directorate on Mobilisation and Integration, in a statement yesterday, by its Director General, Marcel Ngogbehei, described the statement by the NTC as childish, malicious and misleading, noting that the NLC does not have the authority to setup any transition committee for any party in the country.

Ngogbehei, said the action was alien in law, and if true, they should test their constitutionality in court.

The Directorate further stated that the NTC had been notorious for its divisive nature and urged Nigerians and supporters of the Labour Party to ignore their antics.

He further urged LP stakeholders not to be distracted by the ill attitude of the NTC and ensure that they fully attend the upcoming party congresses as announced by the Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC).

The LP also accused the NLC NTC of working with the government to demarket, weaken and prevent opposition parties like LP from holding the government accountable.

“NTC has become a destructive agent seemingly working for the government to eliminate any perceived opposition structures in the country; the citizens are groaning under government policies that has left the Nigerian workers poorer; rather than the current NLC to learn from the Oshiomole years of courageous leadership and engage the government to protect the interests of Nigerian workers and the citizens at large.

“They are busy meddling into political party affairs, attempting to demarket the only true opposition party in the country,” the statement said.