House of Reps Loses Another Member

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja 

The House of Representatives has expressed sadness over the death of a member of the 10th Assembly, Hon. Ekene Adams.

Adams, who was voted into the Green Chamber on the platform of Labour Party  died on Tuesday at the age of 39.

House Spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi in a statement issued Tuesday said Adams was a dedicated public servant, passionate sports administrator, and kind philanthropist.

He noted that until his demise, he chaired the House Committee on Sports, adding that Adams was a first-term member who represented Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

Rotimi noted: “The dear departed lawmaker was a kind and gentle humanitarian, loved by all who knew him. His dedication to the development of grassroots sports in Nigeria was unwavering, and his contributions to the House will be deeply missed.

“The House of Representatives extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, constituents of our dear colleague, as well as the good people and Government of Kaduna State. “

