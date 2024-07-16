Fasoranti Felicitates Soyinka at 90, Says He’s a Catalyst That Makes Things Happen

•Abiodun awards scholarships to best student essayists in honour of Soyinka

James Sowole in Abeokuta and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Leader of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has celebrated the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on his 90th birthday, describing him as a facilitator of noble causes.

Similarly, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, awarded scholarships to nine students, who performed creditably well in an essay competition to mark Soyinka’s 90th birthday.

Fasoranti, in a statement by National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, said Soyinka, in his activities and carriage, exuded the characteristics of a catalyst that made things happen.

The statement read, “In Soyinka’s case, what he precipitates are things that would ennoble the people and positively project humanity further.

“Pa Fasoranti recounted numerous occasions when the literary scholar has interrogated the prevailing systems in the interest of the public.

“The actions of Professor Wole Soyinka in and outside the academics are always geared towards enhancing humanity. This, he always did by way of calling the attention of those concerned to relevant issues.

“He was never shy of physically taking the lead – or be part of those who lead – in progressive agitations.”

According to the statement, Fasoranti also said, “With these and some of his accomplishments, he is certainly one of those who are regarded in the pantheon as ‘Eni ti Ori sa da’ – the Special Breed!”

Meanwhile, speaking at the 2024 edition of the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange Programme held at Soyinka’s ARI residence, Ijegba, Abeokuta, yesterday, Abiodun said the lucky students would also be given a laptop each for their efforts.

Abiodun emphasised that the gesture was to encourage the beneficiaries to keep writing as well as motivate other students to participate in the next edition of the competition.

Describing the Noble Laureate as the most celebrated black African, who had excelled in his chosen career, Abiodun stated that as the key to change and prosperity in Nigeria and around the world, it was imperative to engage the youth and ensure that their thinking and goals were oriented towards progress for the motherland and humanity.