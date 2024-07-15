Winners Emerge in 2024 TeensThink National Essay Contest

*FUNAAB, Babington Macaulay, Advanced Breed clinch top positions

Aboyeji Elizabeth Toluwanimi of Federal University of Agriculture International School Abeokuta, Ogun State, Abeokuta, Ogun State has emerged the winner and most outstanding student of the 2024 TeensThink Competition.

Toluwani defeated about 15 other finalists that qualified for the grand finale held at Radisson Blu, Ikeja in Lagos.

The 2024 competition, with the theme, “Food Security” is the fourth edition of the yearly event that started in 2021.

Toluwani distinguished herself with excellent writing and presentation skills to earn the prestigious title of National Champion for the essay competition.

She was followed closely by Miss Otito Ofulue of Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary, Ikorodu, Lagos State, as the first runner up in the competition, while Owoeye Ayomide of the Advanced Breed Comprehensive School, Sagamu emerged 2nd runner up.

According to the organisers of the event, over 500 entries from about 100 schools were received from all states across the federation and some African countries, such as Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ghana, among others.

Convener and founder of Teens Think, Kehinde Olesin, speaking at the award ceremony, expressed delight at the high-quality submissions received this year, stating: “The event has continued to grow in popularity among young scholars in the country and globally.”

On the theme for this year’s competition, she said: “This year’s event focuses on ‘Food Security in Africa, the Teens Perspective.’ TeensThink focuses on education and advocacy in driving policies that will boost food security.”

She commended the students for their innovative ideas that could help the government, relevant agencies and global Africa leaders to drive policy to end food scarcity.

She said: “Our world is evolving at an unprecedented space, globalisation, advanced technology and digitalisation has brought people from various backgrounds and cultures together and in this 21st century, it is essential for teens to embrace food security as a way of life. By doing so, you cultivate resilience, creativity and a deep sense of responsibility and ability to create solutions to our food security challenges in the country.

“Food security enriches your popularity and impact. TeensThink is a leadership, educative, and interactive platform geared towards building outstanding leaders that are digitally oriented with great marketable and communication skills with a wide interest in reading educative and informative materials to succeed.

“At TeensThink, we connect teens for a constructive and vibrant future, which competitive initiative served to empower teenagers to reach their full potential, increase life skills for their future, promote career and college preparation, and engage in interactive and hands-on educational sessions.”

The organisation, according to her, believes that all teens need support, good environment to flourish, no matter their background, ethnicity, sexual orientation, race, or gender, adding that they are part of a global community and have potential for global impact.

She added: “TeensThink believes in the power of education and leadership as catalysts for change. We strive to equip teenagers with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to navigate the complexities of our multicultural world.

“Through our programmes, workshops, and mentorship, we empower young minds to be proactive agents of cultural integration.

“I am thrilled with the fantastic response that we received this year. It is heart-warming to see so many young people with passion for writing and storytelling.”

She pointed out that the initiative had garnered international attention and acceptance, as the competition has witnessed substantial interest and participation from Accra in Ghana, and Nairobi, Kenya.

For emerging the winner, Toluwanimi received a prize money of N150,000, a brand new laptop and a plaque with other gifts.

Also, the first runner up got N100,000; with a laptop and other gifts, while the second runner up got the sum of N70,000, a laptop and other consolatory prizes.

The other finalists were gifted schools bags, and other items for their performance in the competition.

The ceremony had in attendance, government dignitaries, young entrepreneurs, entertainers and school administrators.

Earlier, the Chairman, Advisory Board, TeensThink and MD, Hansol Geonetworks, Mr Adeboye Adeyemi, while delivering his speech enjoined the students to continue to thrive and canvass initiative to boost food security in Africa.

He also urged the students to continue to thrive in good morals and academic excellence, while describing them as future leaders that have the potential of becoming exceptional nation builders.

Co-founder and CEO, Agriarche Limited and guest of honour at the event, while addressing the student on food security, urged them to embrace farming to ensure the availability of food in the country as well as Africa.

She said Nigeria had about 80 million hectares of land for farming but that only about 40 per cent is cultivated.

She urged the student to brace to combat food insecurity in the country.

“Many people see farming as a dirty job but there’s huge amount of revenue in it. If the teens have the mindset of farming and go into it, food insecurity will decrease and there are many opportunities in Agriculture that will help the nation boost her means of livelihood. We don’t need a certificate to be farmers but practice. So everyone can go into farming to end starvation.”

She also challenged the students to have a mindset of problem solving to address societal needs in the country

Past winners of TeenThinks competition were, at the event, inducted into the TeensThink Hall of Fame.