Senator Joel-Onawakpo: Amend Constitution to Allow INEC Constitute State Electoral Commissions

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator Joel-Onawakpo Thomas, has stressed the need for constitutional amendment to transfer the power to constitute state election commissions from governors to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Until INEC takes over local government elections, we cannot guarantee the true autonomy of the third tier of government,” he said while reacting to last Saturday’s council elections in Delta State which he described as a scam.



Speaking at Emede in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state over the weekend, Senator Joel-Onawakpo, who is a chieftain of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state condemned the Delta State Independence Electoral Commission (DSIEC) for failing to release sensitive electoral materials, including result sheets and ballot papers, for the council elections.

He accused DSIEC of colluding with the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to deny citizens their fundamental right to vote, effectively rendering the election invalid.



The senator alleged that the PDP, aware of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) readiness to take over local government affairs, conspired with DSIEC to manipulate the electoral process.

He emphasized that the non-release of sensitive materials constitutes electoral fraud and compromises the election’s integrity.

The senator advocated for local government autonomy and commended the federal government and supreme court for taking steps towards this goal.

Vice chairmanship candidate of the APC in Warri South, Prince Kingsley Omonigho Oshogbo, said the party did not participate in the alleged “skewed electoral exercise”.



Prince Oshogbo alleged manipulation of the electoral process in favour of the ruling People’s Democratic Party by the umpire.

However, Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, after casting his vote at his Osubi country home, commended DSIEC for successful organisation of the elections.

His words: “When we did our grand finale, I promised Deltans that we want free and fair election, that is what we are doing now. Right from time my local government has been doing free and fair and that is what we are replicating here.

“I came through that same process of free and fair election and with all the opposition I won with very high margin, so I am assuring Deltans that this election is free and fair. I have been up since monitoring the process and now l am here to cast my vote, I have casted my vote and we are sure that there will be victory of PDP by the grace of God.”

The immediate past chairman of Warri South Local Government Area and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dr. Michael Tidi, also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the elections.