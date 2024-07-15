Rema Unveils ‘HEIS’ to Throngs at Sophomore Album Listening Party

Iyke Bede

Following Rema’s critically acclaimed debut album ‘Raves and Roses’ released in 2022, accompanied by a tour, fans and critics alike have eagerly awaited his sophomore project. On Thursday, July 11, 2024, Rema delivered with ‘HEIS’, his sophomore album, heralded by a Spotify-backed listening party.

Staged at Vaniti located in Victoria Island, Lagos, the ‘Hehehe’ singer’s star power attracted fans, music enthusiasts, influencers, and industry insiders. The nightclub pulsated with a vibrant energy only his fan base could generate, its interior flooded with blinking neon lights that pierced through thick, swirling smoke from the machine. It was a celebration of Rema’s—whose real name is Divine Ikubor—meteoric rise and global impact of his music, aptly reflected in his strong streaming numbers on Spotify.

Over the past 12 months, Rema’s tracks have been added to an astonishing 28.1 million playlists globally, and saved 24.3 million times in users’ libraries, highlighting his ability to blend Afrobeats with contemporary sounds that have resonated deeply with listeners.

The demographic data from the past 28 days reveals a slightly female-leaning audience, with 52% of his listeners being women and 44% men. Younger adults are particularly enamoured with Rema’s music, with 26% of his audience aged between 23 and 27, and 25% between 28 and 34. With the vast majority of the world population in these age ranges, it reflects his relevance on music’s landscape.

Last month alone, his top streams have come from countries as varied as the United States, Mexico, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, Germany, Nigeria, Canada, and Spain. Each of these nations brings its unique flavour to the mix, yet they all find common ground in Rema’s infectious beats and evocative lyrics.

Among his top streamed songs over the past year, ‘Calm Down’ (both the original and the remix with Selena Gomez) stands out as a clear favourite. Other hits like ‘Bubalu,’ ‘Soweto,’ ‘Benin Boys,’ and ‘Charm’ have also struck a chord with listeners.

Surrounded by groupies on stage, Rema was in his element that evening as each track was queued, with raucous reaction from the audience that mirrored one of his many sold-out shows on his world tour. It was a night that showcased not only his past successes but also the boundless potential of his future.

As the final notes faded and the lights came up, there was a shared sense of having witnessed something truly special—an artist at the peak of his powers, yet still reaching for new heights.