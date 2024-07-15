Police Order Immediate Suspension of Proposed Enforcement of e-CMR

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered an immediate suspension of the proposed enforcement of the e-CMR initially scheduled to commence on July 29, 2024.

Egbetokun also noted that the suspension of the proposed implantation is to give ample opportunity for mass enlightenment and education of all citizens and residents on the process, benefits and effectiveness in solving the challenge of vehicle-related crimes and protection of individual and corporate vehicle ownership.

In a statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on behalf of the IG, Egbetokun urged the public to obtain the digitalized CMR certificate online.

“In light of this, we seek the understanding and support of all well-meaning Nigerians and residents to key into the e-CMR system. In the same vein, the IGP charges all police officers to desist from requesting for e-CMR certificates as individuals found extorting or exploiting members of the public on the guise of not having e-CMR certificates will be sanctioned accordingly as the enforcement, which will be done by only dedicated officers, has been suspended till further notice,” Egbetokun said.

He further explained that the police deemed it necessary to highlight the benefits and effectiveness of the e-CMR initiative, which is designed to ensure the safety and security of all types of vehicles including motorcycles by collating data imputed into the system by vehicle owners and acting on such to flag the vehicles if reported stolen.

The police boss said the e-CMR will provide a firsthand database to the Force for curbing vehicular crimes as dedicated officers can access real-time comprehensive data of every vehicle on their tablets.

Egbetokun added that the e-CMR will prevent multiple registration of vehicles and serve as a database to collate biometric and other data of vehicle owners and individuals, adding value to the national database and incident report portal generated from other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) towards general security.

He noted that contrary to the news making the rounds and insinuations about the e-CMR, the NPF states categorically that the e-CMR is not a revenue generating platform but an initiative to digitalize policing for effectiveness and general safety of lives and property of Nigerians.