PDP Chieftain Carpets FG over Creation of Livestock Ministry

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has expressed disappointment over the Federal Government’s creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development.

Onuesoke, in a statement issued in Warri yesterday, while reacting to the development, said the creation of the new ministry was counterproductive. He noted that there was no need to expand avenues where public funds would be pilfered, considering that there were many ministries that are underperforming without so much funds being spent.

The PDP chieftain, who queried what was the difference and function between the Ministry of Livestock Development and the Ministry of Agriculture, advised that instead of creating a new ministry, it would have been better for the government to create full fledge Ministry of Science and Statistics where scientists and technologists could be engage in research for the development of the country.

“I am disappointed in the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock. So what are the functions of the Ministry of Agriculture? There is a department and division in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for Livestock. Then what use is this new ministry?

“Instead of the creation of a ministry, why not go for a full-fledged Ministry of Research and Statistics where scientists and technologists will be engaged in research for the development of the country?

“I felt so disappointed by President Bola Tinubu. He is taking us back. I thought he came to restructure the country, but what he is doing now is de-restructuring the country.

“It is quite unfortunate that as at this time when Nigeria is supposed to reduce the cost of governance, somebody is coming up to set up a Ministry of Livestock to take care of ‘Malu’. Maybe after this, they will now talk of the creation of a Ministry of Goat Livestock or Chicken. What I am seeing is that the ministry is created purely for cattle rearers. Why did they not combine this thing in one ministry?” he queried.

Onuesoke, however, charged the government to summon the courage to implement all the existing policies already made for livestock development in the Oronsaye Report.