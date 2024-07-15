Osun Gov Warns against Construction Without Building Plans

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has warned developers and residents against construction of houses without approved building plans, threatening to bulldoze badly built houses posing threat to human safety.

Reacting to a recent building collapse at Ayetoro area of Osogbo, Governor Adeleke emphasised the importance of securing approvals for building plans to ensure standard of construction and avoidance of needless deaths and injuries.

According to the governor, building plan is not an optional step in building construction process as it stops substandard houses that frequently collapse and poses safety risk to occupants and environment.

“I am using this medium to direct the Ministry of Lands to step up enforcement of approved building plans by developers and residents. Our officials must go to the estates and development areas to ensure houses are constructed according to approved plans.

“We need to save lives by ensuring that houses are built according to standard. We must also be proactive by testing the strength of houses before human tragedy occurs. Substandard houses once identified should be pulled down before fatal collapse.

“We will sanction those who refuse to comply with the condition of approved building plans. I further direct relevant agencies to pull down substandard houses before they wreck havoc. We must not wait for lives to be lost before we act,” Governor Adeleke affirmed.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the government led by the Commissioner for Environment, Hon Mayowa Adejorin, was at the scene of the building collapse at Ayetoto to assess the damage and launch a government reaction.

Accompanied by Hon Emiola Fakeye, the Governor’s Special Adviser on OSEMA, the team inspected the area and also discovered another building that is in bad state.

The team is working with other relevant ministries to prevent similar reoccurrence.

“We inspected the collapsed building and we discovered it has no building plans. We are reaching out to other related MDAs to give effect to the Governor’s directive,” Adejorin stated.