Gov Abiodun Felicitates Obaigbena at 65, Says He’s an Inspiration to Mankind

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the Chairman of THISDAY/Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, as an inspiration to mankind, adding, “we are indeed grateful to God for the gift you represent in our society.”

In a congratulatory message to him on his 65th birthday, Governor Abiodun lauded Obaigbena’s entrepreneurial skills, extraordinary achievements and contributions in the business world and the society at large.

Abiodun said Obaigbena’s visionary leadership as the founder and chief executive of THISDAY Media Group and Arise News Channel had set new standards for entrepreneurship and innovation.

He noted that through Obaigbena’s unwavering commitment to excellence, he had transformed the two organisations into multinational companies, making significant impacts in the media industry.

Noting Obaigbena’s philanthropic endeavours, Abiodun commended his dedication to social responsibility and sustainable development through numerous initiatives and projects aimed at improving the lives of the people.

The congratulatory message read: “It is with great delight and joy that I convey sincere felicitations of my family, the government and the good people of Ogun State to you on the auspicious occasion of your 65th birthday on Sunday, 14th July 2024. Congratulations!

“On this momentous occasion, I join you, your family and numerous well-wishers across the world in this celebration, thanking God for His benevolence over your life in the past years. This marks another remarkable year in your life, full of extraordinary achievements and contributions in the business world and the society at large.

“No doubt, your visionary leadership as the founder and chief executive of THISDAY Media Group and Arise News Channel has set new standards for entrepreneurship and innovation. Through your unwavering commitment to excellence, you have transformed the two organisations into multinational companies, making significant impacts in the media industry, contributing to the economies and communities around the world, particularly in Nigeria.

“Beyond your proven entrepreneurial skills, you are an inspiration to mankind, as evidenced in your philanthropic endeavours. Your dedication to social responsibility and sustainable development through numerous initiatives and projects aimed at improving the lives of the people are quite commendable. We are indeed grateful to God for the gift you represent in our society.

“As you celebrate your 65th birthday, it is our prayer that God will continually watch over you, grant you long life, in good health and sound mind, that you may continue to be a source of pride to humanity.”