Ebonyi PDP Restates Commitment to Resolving Party Crisis

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State said it remains committed to resolving the internal crisis currently rocking the party in the state.

The PDP in Ebonyi State has been enmeshed in a serious crisis which is believed to have affected its chances during the 2023 general election.

After the 2023 election, many chieftains of the party defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a development which led to the appointment of a caretaker committee to run its affairs in the state by the National Working Committee (NWC). This also caused a fresh crisis.

This July, the crisis worsened after a former governorship aspirant, Christian Usulor resigned his membership of the party. The former State Assembly member, announced his resignation in a letter dated June 8, 2024, forwarded to his Ward chairman.

Usulor accused the national leadership of the party of worsening the crisis by appointing “known members of other political parties into the state caretaker committee”.

However, reacting to the crisis rocking the party yesterday, its state Chairman, Steve Oruruo, said that the PDP remains the foundation upon which other parties sprung up, both nationally and in Ebonyi State, hence it cannot be allowed to go down now.

Oruruo, who spoke during a stakeholders’ engagement with members of the party In Enugu, noted that the crisis currently being witnessed in the party was not alien in the political system, adding that all will be resolved and the party will bounce back again.

“The era of discord and restiveness has come to an end, there is a rebirth of the PDP in Ebonyi state,” he said. “We must be united to succeed because every member is indispensable.”

He maintained that Ebonyi belongs to the PDP because the party remains the only one that completely understands the sensibilities and temperament of the people.

“We remain committed to servicing them better, but we must be united,” he said. “Some people want to come back to the party and we must get it ready for them and the national body has done everything they need to do to ensure that the party bounces back.”