A’Ibom LG Poll: Mkpat Enin Women Adopt Transition Chairman Candidacy

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Satisfied with her performance as Transition Committee (TC) Chairman of Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, women from the area have pleaded for the adoption of Hon. Mercy Bassey as the sole candidate in the planned local government elections.

The President of Mbong Iban Mkpat Enin chapter of the women group, Obonganwan Rose Ekanem, made the call in a meeting with grassroots women across the local government.

Ekanem, who is also the Leader Mkpat Enin Grassroots Women thanked Governor Umo Eno and his wife, Pastor Patience Umo Eno over the selection of Lady Bassey as the Chairman of the TC of Mkpat Enin.

She said the appointment of Lady Bassey as chairman has changed political narrative of the area with hopes for a brighter future of the indigenes,support for sustainable and human capital development as well as food security.

She called on the women to support the transition committee chairman, saying the meeting was to equip the women with useful information ahead of the local government elections in the state

The women leader said the choice of the transition chairman as their preferred aspirant was as a result of the competency demonstrated within her seven months in office.

“As experience women, we are witnesses of how Mercy Bassey has transformed the Council Secretariat to an attractive and conducive environment and also refurbished dilapidated facilities, medical services by rehabilitating and equipping the Primary Health Centre, among others,” Ekanem said.

Also speaking, the wife of a one- time Special Adviser to former Governor Victor Attah on Political and Legislative Affairs, Mrs Grace Udobia, praised the transition chairman’s ingenuity at ensuring all inclusive governance and galvanising Mkpat Enin people into one political direction.

Mrs Udobia said she has found leadership qualities in the transition chairman urging the women to rally support for her to ensure Mkpat Enin women are given a place in the political space of the area.

In her speech, Mrs Aniekan Sam who said the transition chairman has convinced the people that she is well versed with wisdom, knowledge and ability to give the people effective service with the interest of the people and the local government at heart.

In her remarks, Obonganwan Arit Sunday enumerated the achievements of Lady Bassey to include; construction of road that links many villages from Ibebwe, Ikot mkpeye, Ikot Unya, Ikot Eyienhe, Ife town etc that makes lives easy for the citizens living in interior rural area.

“We have been playing the role of back-benchers for decades, now it is the turn of the women to produce the Execution Chairman of Mkpat Enin and we will be given the right of that 40 per cent affirmative action as done in other local governments.

In the same vein, Mrs Emem Thompson said the transition chairman’s performances within six months have raised no doubt that if given a chance as executive chairman the local government will turn a new look.

Mrs Thompson, who said that the performance of Hon. Bassey was in line with the governor’s ARISE agenda which captures Agriculture Revolution for food security, Infrastructural Maintenance and Advancement, Educational Advancement, Rural Development and Security Management, explained that the transition chairman has made impactful touch on all those areas and called on the state governor and his dear wife to support their daughter, Hon. Mercy Bassey to complete all the good works she has started which is a clear vision for the development of Mkpat Enin.

In her goodwill message, Woman Leader representing Ikpa Ibom Ward 3, Mrs Emem Usoro, expressed satisfaction over the choice of the transition chairman as the next Executive chairman of Mkpat Enin.

She said Lady Bassey was the best choice and option for the women given the fact that the transition chairman has been able to demonstrate managerial prowess making the people feel the impact of her administration by being able to manage the local government resources for the benefits of the constituents through programmes and projects.

She said even in the face of economic challenges in the country the transition chairman was still able to embark on projects for the benefit of the local government, and urged all the women to rise in support of Lady Bassey’s aspiration.

Also speaking the Supervisor of Women Affairs, Mkpat Enin Local Government Mrs Mercy unwana Usen threw her weight behind the aspiration of Hon. Bassey.

She said her reasons for supporting the transition chairman was due to her diligent and hardworking nature which she has dedicated to the service of her people.

She said Hon. Lady Mercy Bassey is only aspirant that will bring soccur to his people with a robust administration hence the need for all and sundry in the local government to support her.

In their separate speeches, Obonganwan Gladys Ikosong representing Ukpum Minya Ward 4, and Mrs Eno Afia commended the state governor and his wife, the first lady and first daughter of Mkpat Enin for giving Hon. Mercy Bassey an opportunity to serve as Transition chairman.

They said that calmness has returned to Mkpat Enin.

“There’s total peace in Mkpat Enin now people can now go out to their farms and other businesses including marriages and burial etc without fear of insecurity,” she said.