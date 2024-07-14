Trump Rushed off Stage at Rally by Secret Service Agents as Shots Heard

Secret Service agents have rushed former President Donald Trump off stage after gunshots erupted at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Footage showed him grimace and raise a hand to his right ear, before ducking as sharp cracks – apparently shots – broke out.

He was quickly swarmed by secret service agents and rushed off stage to a waiting vehicle. He raised a fist as he was bundled into the car.

In a statement Trump’s campaign said he was “fine” and was being “checked out” at a local medical facility.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said.

The former president appeared to have blood on his ear as protection officers rushed him away.

Law enforcement sources told the BBC’s US partner, CBS News, that the suspect was shot dead at the scene by Secret Service agents. They added that the male attacker had been armed with a rifle and had fired from an elevated structure a few hundred metres away.

In a statement, the Secret Service said Trump was safe and that measures for his protection had been implemented.

They added that an active investigation was now under way and that further information would be released when available.

The Republican candidate for president had just started addressing his supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania – a crucial swing state in November’s election – when the shots started.

Multiple bangs rang out as Trump spoke about his successor, President Joe Biden, and his administration.

Several supporters holding placards and standing behind Trump ducked as the apparent shots were heard.

Bystanders who spoke to the BBC suggested the gunshots may have come from a one-story building to the right of the stage where Trump was speaking

One witness – Greg – told the BBC that he had spotted a suspicious-looking person “bear crawling” on the roof of the building about five minutes before Trump took to the stage. He said he pointed the person out to police.

“He had a rifle, we could clearly see him with a rifle,” he said. “We’re pointing at him, the police are down there running around on the ground – we’re like ‘hey man there’s a guy on the roof with a rifle’ and the police did not know what was going on.”

Another witness, Jason, told the BBC that he heard five shots, which went off in quick succession.

“We see the Secret Service jump on Trump to protect him. Everyone in the crowd dropped down very quickly,” he said.

“He shortly thereafter stood up and put his fist up in the air, said a couple of things.”

Tim – who was also at the rally – told the BBC that he had heard a “barrage” of shots.

“There was a spray which we initially thought was a fire hose, and then the speaker on the right-hand side started coming down,” he said.

“Something must have hit the hydraulic lines [which caused it to fall]. We saw President Trump go to the ground and everyone started dropping to the ground because it was chaos.”

Speaking from his home state of Delaware, President Biden deplored the attack, calling it “sick”.

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence,” he said, adding that he hoped to speak to Trump in the coming hours. “Everybody must condemn it,” he said.

Politicians of both parties joined Mr Biden in condemning the apparent attack.

Former President Barack Obama said there “is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy” and that he was “relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt”.

Trump’s former vice-president Mike Pence said he and his wife were praying for his former ally, adding that he urged “every American to join us”.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement: “My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable.”

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer led international condemnation of the shooting, saying he was “appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally”.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” he said in a statement.

Trump was set to accept his party’s nomination for president at the convention in Milwaukee on Monday. Some had speculated that he had been set to reveal his running mate at the Butler rally.

He remains locked in a tight contest with President Biden in a re-match of the 2020 election.

BBC