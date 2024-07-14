  • Sunday, 14th July, 2024

Trump Leaves Hospital After Assassination Attempt, FBI Identifies Shooter

Breaking | 17 mins ago

Former President Donald Trump has returned to his home in New Jersey after he was injured in an attempted assassination at a rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to BBC reports.

Shots rang out as Trump was speaking at the event in Pennsylvania, sparking panic in the crowd as Secret Service agents swarmed the former president

Trump, who emerged with a bloodied face, says he was shot in the ear, describing a “whizzing sound” and feeling a “bullet ripping through skin”

The FBI has identified the gunman as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks – he was shot and killed by the Secret Service

One spectator was killed at the rally and two others were critically injured.

