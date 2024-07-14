Tinubu Names New CEOs for CCT, ICRC, NSITF, PENCOM, NALDA

*Appoints executive secretary of NLTF, DGs, project coordinators for NDE, NPC, NIHSA, NAGGW, HYPREP

*Names SA, SSA on Senate matters, livestock development

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday approved the appointment of five new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for five parastatals and agencies as well as two Special Advisers (Sas) and a Senior Special Assistant (SSA).

According to a statement signed by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, Dr. Mainasara Umar Kogo is the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Kogo is a seasoned lawyer and analyst in the fields of law, security, economy, politics, and international diplomacy.



He is expected to exhibit professionalism, integrity, and fidelity to the nation in the discharge of the functions of the Office of the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), according to the statement.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mr. Jobson Ewalefoh as the new Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).



Ewalefoh is a professional with years of experience in government and development organisations, in addition to expertise in public-private partnerships, public policy reform, and development.

The appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

Ewalefoh is also expected to exhibit absolute dedication and probity in the management of the ICRC and in pursuit of its strategic objective of accelerating investment in national infrastructure through the innovative mobilisation of private-sector funding.



Also, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye is named the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Faleye is a legal and corporate finance specialist.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mrs. Mojisolaoluwa Kehinde Alli-Macaulay as the Executive Director (Operations) of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Alli-Macaulay is a former lawmaker and former Chairperson of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation, and Job Creation.



The statement added that the President anticipates a comprehensive re-positioning of the NSITF for enhanced social protection and qualitative service delivery to the Nigerian public.

Also appointed is Ms. Omolola Bridget Oloworaran as the new Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Oloworaran is a finance and banking expert with many years of experience.



The appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

The President, the statement said, anticipates a goal-oriented leadership to drive efficiency and superlative performance in the National Pension Commission as the prime regulator of the Nigerian Pension Industry.



The President also approved the appointment of Mr. Cornelius Oluwasegun Adebayo as the new Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).

Adebayo is an engineer and also a community and social development expert.

According to the statement, the President expects the new Chief Executive Officer of NALDA to deploy his competence and experience in supporting and driving the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.



President Tinubu has also approved the appointment of Mr. Tosin Adeyanju as the new Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

Adeyanju is an accomplished administrator and good governance advocate.



The president, according to a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ngelale said he expected the new Chief Executive Officer to ensure transparency and efficiency in the operations of the agency to actualise the objective of the NLTF as a driver of good causes in Nigeria.



President Tinubu also yesterday approved the appointment of Mr. Silas Agara as the new Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Agara is an entrepreneur and sports administrator who previously served as the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State.

The President, in a separate statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ngelale said he anticipated an overhaul of the NDE for optimal performance in designing and implementing programmes to combat mass unemployment.



The President also approved the appointment of Mr. Baffa Dan Agundi as the new Director-General of the National Productivity Centre (NPC).

Agundi, a former majority leader of the Kano State House of Assembly, was also the Principal Registrar of the Kano State High Court of Justice.

President Tinubu said he expected the Director-General’s utmost dedication and patriotic zeal in driving the Centre’s mandate of developing a national culture of excellence in operational efficiency and institutionalising a performance-driven orientation toward measurable productivity in the citizenry for the overall enhancement of service delivery and quality of life across the nation.



Also appointed is Mr. Umar Ibrahim Mohammed as the new Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

Mohammed is an architect, and also, a construction technology and environment professional.

President Tinubu said he expected improved outcomes in the agency’s objective of operating and maintaining hydrological stations nationwide, as well as carrying out groundwater exploration and monitoring using various scientific techniques to provide hydrological and hydrogeological data needed for planning, design, execution, and management of water resources and allied projects.

Also, Mr. Saleh Abubakar’s appointment as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) has been approved by President Tinubu.



Abubakar is a highly experienced public administrator with decades of experience across several sectors.

The President also stated that he expected diligence and dedication in driving the agency’s mandate of empowering communities to combat land degradation, enhance food security, and build resilience to climate change through sustainable interventions and education.

The president also approved the appointment of Dr. Olufemi Adekanmbi as the new Project Coordinator for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

Adekanmbi is a former Commissioner for Special Duties, Culture and Tourism in Ondo State, and a member of the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES) who holds a Doctorate in Environmental Management.

President Tinubu said he anticipated the exercise of competence, dedication, and professionalism in fulfilling the mission of the HYPREP to restore and revitalise communities impacted by hydrocarbon pollution, with a primary focus on Ogoniland in Nigeria.

Also, the President has approved the appointment of Mr. Idris Ajimobi as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Livestock Development (Office of the President).

The appointment follows the recent inauguration of the Presidential Committee on Implementation of Livestock Reforms and the establishment of a new Ministry of Livestock Development.

The statement added that President Tinubu seeks to harness and develop Nigeria’s agricultural potential, including the animal husbandry ecosystem, to spur sustainable economic growth, create industries and jobs, and eradicate violent conflicts between farmers and herders over time.

According to the statement, the President expects efficient coordination and liaison on matters relating to this critical sector.

President Tinubu has also approved the appointment of Senator Bashir Lado Mohammed as Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters (Office of the President).

Mohammed is an experienced politician and businessman from Kano State.

He is a former Senator representing Kano Central and former Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).