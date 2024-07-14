Dangote: Why I Have No House Outside Nigeria

Africa’s richest man, Mr Aliko Dangote, has explained that his passion for an industrialized Nigeria is the sole reason he doesn’t have houses outside Nigeria.

During a media parley at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, Mr Dangote revealed that he once had a London house which he sold in 1996.

He added that “the reason I don’t have a London or America house is solely because I wanted to focus on industrialization in Nigeria.

“I figured that if I had those houses, there will be one reason or the other for me to visit those places thereby causing distraction for me.

“I am very passionate about the Nigeria dream and apart from my Lagos house, I have another one in my home state Kano and a rented one in Abuja,” he revealed.

In her closing remarks, the Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Fatima Dangote, commended Mr Dangote for never giving up on the Nigerian dream.

She added that “I have not seen anyone as hardworking as my father, sometimes I wonder how he never gives up.

“I wish we have a few more men like my father in Nigeria, the country will be a better place,” she said.