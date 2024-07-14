  • Sunday, 14th July, 2024

Dangote: Why I Have No House Outside Nigeria

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Africa’s richest man, Mr Aliko Dangote, has explained that his passion for an industrialized Nigeria is the sole reason he doesn’t have houses outside Nigeria.

During a media parley at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, Mr Dangote revealed that he once had a London house which he sold in 1996.

He added that “the reason I don’t have a London or America house is solely because I wanted to focus on industrialization in Nigeria.

“I figured that if I had those houses, there will be one reason or the other for me to visit those places thereby causing distraction for me.

“I am very passionate about the Nigeria dream and apart from my Lagos house, I have another one in my home state Kano and a rented one in Abuja,” he revealed.

In her closing remarks, the Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Fatima Dangote, commended Mr Dangote for never giving up on the Nigerian dream.

She added that “I have not seen anyone as hardworking as my father, sometimes I wonder how he never gives up.

“I wish we have a few more men like my father in Nigeria, the country will be a better place,” she said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.