Car Theft: Police Enforcement of Digitalised Central Motor Registry Begins July 29 

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police have concluded arrangements to commence the enforcement of the digitalised Central Motor Registry (e-CMR), on July 29, 2024, to rejuvenate and digitalise the motor vehicle registration system to bolster the nation’s safety and security framework.

A statement issued yesterday by the force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained that the e-CMR is an advanced, real-time online repository of motor vehicle data, designed to support police investigations, operational activities, and combat vehicle-related crimes, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Adejobi said the e-CMR was part of Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetoku’s efforts to enhance the security of lives and property.

He said the transition to a digitalised system would streamline the documentation and verification processes for vehicle ownership and related transactions.

Adejobi said following the directives of the IG, services such as change of ownership, change of licence number, change of engine, and change of chassis/body would become seamless as the e-CMR system would ensure the validation of vehicle genuineness and ownership, enhancing the ability to track and recover stolen vehicles effectively, and preventing the purchase of stolen vehicles by innocent buyers.

He noted that prior to the enforcement itself, the IG had ordered full publicity of the e-CMR and its enforcement to all members of the public, intimating them of the requirements, processes, and the enforcement procedures.

Adejobi said the Force, while seeking the understanding and support of all well-meaning Nigerians and residents on this initiative, remains committed to leveraging technology and strategic approaches to enhance public safety and national security.

The spokesperson said the enforcement of the e-CMR is necessary to ensure a safer and secure environment for vehicle ownership and decimate the trend of vehicle theft by greatly reducing the possibility of selling stolen vehicles in the country.

He said: “We therefore urge all vehicle owners and users to embrace and key into this initiative promptly for optimum safety and security.”