APC, Senator Tackle Ndume over Attacks on Tinubu, Says He’s Attention Seeker

Sunday Aborisade and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the Chief Whip of the Senate and senator representing Borno South on the platform of the party, Ali Ndume, for his recent attack on President Bola Tinubu and called on him to exercise restraint and quit his penchant for unhelpful attention-seeking media posturing.

Also, the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Services, Sunday Karimi, called on Ndume, to refrain from making derogatory statements against the Tinubu government.



The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement issued yesterday, said the latest outburst in the media by Ndume, claiming that Tinubu had been “caged” and unaware of existential challenges in the country was haughty and unnecessary.

He noted that as a Senator, Ndume had the platform of the National Assembly to raise and address matters that he considered to be in the national interest.

The ruling party added that he also had access to the entire machinery of the federal government.



Morka stressed that Ndume did not explain the use to which he had put this enormous access in seeking solutions to concerns that he raised.

He argued that it was understandable if Ndume felt frustrated by his suggested inability to access the President, adding however, that did not warrant or justify his outlandish declaration that the President had been caged in some way or ensconced from the reality of conditions in the country.



Morka said: “Senator Ndume’s heedless comments smack of an indulgent sense of entitlement to see the president on a whim.

“As a senior party man and Senator of the Federal Republic, we urge Ndume to exercise restraint and quit his penchant for unhelpful attention-seeking media posturing.



“Our dear country needs all hands to be on deck on the cusp of national transformation, each doing their part to remake the social, economic, and security conditions in the best interest of our people,” Morka said.

The party spokesperson maintained that the president was busy doing the job for which he was elected by Nigerians.

Also, Karimi, in a statement yesterday expressed concern over Ndume’s recent allegation that Tinubu had been caged in the villa and unaware of the acute hunger in the country.

Karimi likened Ndume’s behaviour, ” to that of a loose cannon and emphasising the need for constructive dialogue and criticism in governance.”

The Kogi West Senator in his statement, alleged that “most of Senator Ndume’s criticisms of the Tinubu administration appear to stem from a personal agenda to undermine the government at all costs.”

He pointed out the inconsistencies in Senator Ndume’s approach and alleged that he was silent during the previous administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari, who is from the North.

Karimi also alleged that “many of Ndume’s allegations lack evidence and are driven by a “pull-down syndrome” rather than a genuine commitment to improving governance.”

He said, “As an experienced legislator with over two decades of service in the National Assembly, Senator Ndume is urged to exercise caution in his statements and avoid making inflammatory remarks that could further polarise the polity and divide the nation.”

Karimi advised Ndume to “adopt a more constructive and responsible approach to criticism as a reminder of the importance of engaging in meaningful dialogue and fostering unity in the pursuit of national development.”

“It is essential for all stakeholders in governance to prioritise the collective interests of the nation above personal agenda and political vendetta,” he added.