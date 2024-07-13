UNFPA Pledges to Support Nigeria Achieve Inclusive Data

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria has stressed the need for all and sundry at this moment to commit to doing more to ensure that the country captures the full range of human diversity so that everyone is seen, can exercise their human rights and can reach their full potential.

The UNFPA said it stands ready to support Nigeria harnessing the power of inclusive data to build resilient systems and societies, saying inclusive data is not an end in itself; but a means to informed decision-making.

UNFPA Nigeria represented by a Gender/Reproductive Health Analyst, Deborah Tabara who spoke at the 2024 celebration of the World Population Day held yesterday at the state secretariat in Bauchi, pointed out that though there is much to be celebrated but still much work to be done.

She noted that it is a moment to ask who is still going uncounted and why and what these may cost individuals, societies, and our global efforts to leave no one behind, adding that 30 years on from Cairo, there’s much to be celebrated but still much work to be done.

According to her, “People may be hard to reach, but no one is unreachable. To realise the rights and choices of those pushed to the margins of our societies, we have to count them because everyone counts. Our rich human tapestry is only as strong as the weakest thread.”

The analyst explained that when data and other systems work for those on the margins, they work for everyone, and thus how progress accelerates for all, stressing that UNFPA looks forward to continuing to strengthen collaboration with the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to leave no one behind, count everyone.

Tabara explained that decision-makers shape policies, programmes, strategies, plans, and budgets that promote inclusivity and equality, and “Together with you, we can forge a future where every person is counted, every community is acknowledged, and every need is addressed.”

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) in Nigeria, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, had earlier in his remarks noted how these datas can or are readily available to all- decision-makers, planners, civil society organisations, businesses and citizens in order to shape policies, direct actions, advise on development options, and permits governments to be held to account, in a way that truly reflects the needs of everyone.

Hon. Kwarra said the population day celebration with the theme: ‘Embracing the Power of Inclusive Data Towards a Resilient and Equitable Future for All’, “is a reflection of the outcome of both global and regional reviews and evaluations of progress and achievements attained in the last three-decades of the implementation of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD).

“The outcome is reported at national, regional and global levels. In particular, Africa showed a dearth of data/information and sufficient evidence to explain situations, track implementation, measure achievements, extent of progress and identify benefits and improvements on peoples’ well-being or transformation.”

“To demonstrate how worrisome the outcome was, the 2024 State of the World Population Report (SWOP), launched in Nigeria on April, 24th this year, dedicated its chapter three titled “Counting Every Stitch” to highlight the importance of inclusiveness in data collection. One of the features under that chapter (pages 76-81) was on the necessity for African censuses to strive to count everyone.”

Also speaking, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Jamila Mohammed Dahiru, said population growth brings both opportunities and challenges. “On one hand, a growing population can lead to a vibrant and dynamic society, filled with potentials for innovation and economic growth. On the other hand, it can strain our resources and infrastructure if not managed carefully.”