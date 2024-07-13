Tinubu Names New CEOs for CCT,  ICRC, NSITF, PENCOM, NALDA

.Appoints SA, SSA on senate matters, livestock devt respectively

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday evening approved the appointment of five new Chief Executives for five parastatals and agencies as well as two Special Adviser and Senior Special Assistant.

According to press releases signed by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale

Dr. Mainasara Umar Kogo is the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Kogo is a seasoned lawyer and analyst in the fields of law, security, economy, politics, and international diplomacy.

The President anticipates professionalism, integrity, and fidelity to the nation in the discharge of the functions of the Office of the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mr. Jobson Ewalefoh as the new Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

Ewalefoh is a professional with years of experience in government and development organizations, in addition to expertise in public-private partnerships, public policy reform and development.

The appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

The President expects absolute dedication and probity in the management of the ICRC and in pursuit of its strategic objective of accelerating investment in national infrastructure through the innovative mobilization of private-sector funding.

Also, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye is named the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Faleye is a legal and corporate finance specialist.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mrs. Mojisolaoluwa Kehinde Alli-Macaulay as the Executive Director (Operations) of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Alli-Macaulay is a former lawmaker and former Chairperson of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation, and Job Creation.

The President anticipates a comprehensive re-positioning of the NSITF for enhanced social protection and qualitative service delivery to the Nigerian public.

Also appointed is Ms. Omolola Bridget Oloworaran as the new Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Oloworaran is a finance and banking expert with many years of experience.

The appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

The President anticipates a goal-oriented leadership to drive efficiency and superlative performance in the National Pension Commission as the prime regulator of the Nigerian Pension Industry.

The President also approved the appointment of Mr. Cornelius Oluwasegun Adebayo as the new Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).

Adebayo is an engineer and also a community and social development expert.

The President expects the new Chief Executive Officer of NALDA to deploy his competence and experience in supporting and driving the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Also, the President has approved the appointment of Mr. Idris Ajimobi as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Livestock Development (Office of the President).

The appointment follows the recent inauguration of the Presidential Committee on Implementation of Livestock Reforms and the establishment of a new Ministry of Livestock Development.

President Tinubu seeks to harness and develop Nigeria’s agricultural potential, including the animal husbandry ecosystem, to spur sustainable economic growth, create industries and jobs, and eradicate violent conflicts between farmers and herders over time.

The President expects efficient coordination and liaison on matters relating to this critical sector.

President Tinubu has also approved the appointment of Senator Bashir Lado Mohammed as Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters (Office of the President).

Mohammed is an experienced politician and businessman from Kano State.

He is a former Senator representing Kano Central and former Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The President expects that the new Special Adviser on Senate Matters will deploy his immense experience for enhanced synergy between the Executive and the Legislature and for improved government performance.