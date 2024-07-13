Solar-powered Water Purification Nanotechnology to Help African Communities

A groundbreaking research innovation led by Dr. Ojodomo Achadu, a Nigerian-born UK-based academic at Teesside University, is poised to revolutionise access to clean water in developing world.

In collaboration with experts from South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Achadu is spearheading the development of solar-powered water purification technologies that could potentially address the global problem of clean water and sanitation that will improve the quality of life for millions across Africa.

Access to clean water is fundamental to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, yet billions worldwide still struggle with water scarcity or pollution. According to the World Meteorological Association, by 2050, up to 5 billion people may face inadequate access to clean water.

Many African countries, despite their abundant water resources, see millions of citizens consuming contaminated water, adversely impacting their health, and living conditions. Therefore, innovative technologies that could address the most pressing issues with clean water and sanitation is a matter of global importance.

According to a statement, Achadu, a leading researcher with extensive experience in nanotechnology research, “is at the forefront of this innovation.”

Achadu’s educational background spans a B.Sc. (Hons) in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Jos, an M.Sc. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Lagos, and a Ph.D. in Chemistry/Nanochemistry from Rhodes University. He is a recipient of various prestigious research fellowships in France, Japan, and the UK, which have been instrumental in the design and will help steer the development of the revolutionary water purification technology.

“The project has received a £300,000 grant from the UK Royal Society’s International Science Partnerships Fund with a global support through a feature article on the BBC News. The research team, led by Dr. Achadu, will develop the cutting-edge technology which employs nanomaterials—tiny particles that can remove contaminants and pathogens in a single step to purify polluted water. The system also integrates a follow-up automated detection of pathogens to ensure water safety,” the statement added.