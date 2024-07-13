Sanwo-Olu Presents Official Vehicles to Public Service Directors

As part of a holistic plan to bolster efficient service delivery, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented official vehicles to Directors in the Lagos State Public Service.

The presentation is part of the government’s comprehensive efforts to increase productivity, motivate staff and ensure that Lagosians get better service delivery.

Speaking during the presentation on Thursday at the State Secretariat, Alausa, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the occasion marked a significant milestone in the present administration’s commitment to excellence and efficient service to the good people of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, said the presentation was in line with the state government’s commitment to raise workforce morale and ensure better service to the citizens.

His words: “There is a popular saying that, when purpose is not known, abuse is inevitable. Let me explain the strategic goal of this motivational initiative. It is to ensure we can deliver better value to the people. We want Lagosians to enter our offices and meet warm and friendly officials who are smart and willing to work faster and better. Lagosians deserve the best public service that is highly motivated and target-driven.

“It merits emphasis that these vehicles would serve the purpose of enhancing our Directors’ productivity and efficiency,” he emphasised.

Responding on behalf of recipients, the Secretary, Lagos State Staff Housing and Loans Board, Mr. Abdulrafiu Fashola, expressed appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu for the official vehicles.

“This remarkable gesture will undoubtedly have a profound impact on our daily lives. Your belief in us and your willingness to go above and beyond have truly touched our hearts”, Fashola said.

He promised more dedication and better performance by all recipients of the vehicles.

The vehicles were allocated to Directors who won during a ballot organised by the Office of the Head of Service. The exercise will be conducted periodically to give other Directors an opportunity to participate and get vehicles allocated to successful personnel.