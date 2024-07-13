It’s obvious!

After watching the British murder mystery TV series “Midsommer Murders” for almost 30 years I am now surprised to be told it may contain ‘violence’ and ‘crime scene images’. Somehow the 388 murders, 250 attempted murders and the title of the show hadn’t alerted me to the fact that there was likely to be some violence during the episode.

The warning is a reflection of either the sensitive nature of some people who may be upset easily or it’s just a warning to us that the woke world is stupid.

The real mystery is why are there people still living there, given how deadly it is?

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia