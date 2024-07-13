Gov Eno Inspects New Aircraft, Meets Airbus Executives, Visits Cadets 

Agnes Ekebuike

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has visited the Samco Aviation Maintenance Facility in Maastricht, Netherlands, to inspect the new Airbus A220-300 series aircraft acquired by IbomAir.

This new acquisition from Carlyle Aviation aims to enhance IbomAir’s operations as they await the delivery of planes previously ordered from Airbus.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, in a statement said Governor Eno on Thursday met with top Airbus executives, including Grainne van den Berg, Vice President, Marketing-Africa and Middle East, and Hadi Akoum, Vice President Sales-Africa.

According to him, they discussed the delivery timelines for the remaining aircraft ordered by IbomAir during the 2021 Dubai Airshow, noting that Airbus commended the state government for the investment in aviation, especially the construction of the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, which they promised to pay an assessment visit for a possible partnership.

Eno also made a surprise visit to 15 cadets from Akwa Ibom State at the Airbus Flight Academy in Angouleme.

The governor encouraged them to remain diligent, stating, “I’m glad to see your dedication. Life is an endurance trek that you must face head-on. We are committed to ensuring you achieve the best and look forward to celebrating your success.”

The cadets expressed their gratitude for the state’s investment in their future and assured the governor of their commitment to returning to work for IbomAir after their training.

Eno, who commended IbomAir’s growth and adherence to their business plan, expressed satisfaction with the new aircraft acquisition, noting, “This addition will further strengthen our airline, which is already performing well. Our administration will continue to support IbomAir.”

According to Captain Mfon Udom, CEO of IbomAir, this addition is crucial to meet the growing demand from passengers who have made IbomAir their airline of choice.

He appreciated the governor’s commitment to the cadets’ training and the consistent support for their upkeep, highlighting the positive impact this will have on the aviation industry and the state.

The new aircraft, as stated by George Uriese, Chief Operating Officer of IbomAir, will arrive in Nigeria soon after the necessary paperwork is completed.

The governor was accompanied by key officials, including the Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Chief Effiong Johnson, Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom, SAN, members of the State Executive Council, and representatives from IbomAir and the Akwa Ibom Business Forum.