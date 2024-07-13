Carloha Nigeria Unveils Chery Ultra-modern Smart Showroom Inside Ikeja City Mall

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha Nigeria, the sole importer and franchise holder of Chery, on Thursday, unveiled the Chery ultra-modern and smart showroom inside the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos.

The unveiling of the showroom, an exciting new addition to the mall, turned out to be another day of celebration, and a huge success, with the grand attendance of customers, partners, and stakeholders in the automotive business.

According to the Sales and Marketing Director, Mr. Joseph Omokhapue, the major reason why Carloha opened the Chery Showroom in Ikeja City Mall is to maximise the proximity to the Lagos State Government house, as well as harness the business opportunity therein, and more importantly bring automotive solutions to our target audience in Ikeja community.

He further stressed on Carloha’s initiatives of making vehicle ownership easy and affordable. “Deposit a N5 million naira on any Chery vehicle in the month of July, and get 5% discount on any Chery vehicle of choice, from Tiggo 8 pro, Tiggo 4 pro, Tiggo 2 pro and Arrizo 5 respectively.

“Carloha also offers 6 years free service as well as 6 years warranty or 200,000 kilometers whichever comes first.”

According to Omokhapue, “The showroom at Ikeja City Mall is a hub for automobile lovers to explore the advantage of Chery innovative technology.”

Guests were treated to a first look at the sleek and stylish Chery vehicles on display in the showroom. The showroom was buzzed with excitement as attendees mingled and enjoyed refreshments while learning more about the features that Chery has to offer.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming support from everyone who attended the launch event, and we look forward to welcoming even more customers to our showroom in the coming days.”