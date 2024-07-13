Aero Contractors Upgrades Clinic, Gets Support from Paelon Memorial Hospital

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractors, has upgraded its clinic with the support of Paelon Memorial Hospital, which donated medical equipment to the facility.



Speaking at the unveiling of the rehabilitated clinic, the Managing Director and CEO of the airline, Captain Ado Sanusi, said that the upgrade of the clinic is historical and commended the hospital for coming to support the modernisation of the clinic.



“This clinic has been there for a long time. And I think it was our CFO, Charles who actually told me about it, and suggested we should upgrade the clinic. And we took it up as a project. And then luckily for us, Charles Grant has affiliates who decided to pleasantly surprise us by massively supporting the project by donating the equipment.

“We would like to thank Paelon Memorial Hospital very much. This project would not have been done without you. And you have shown that Paelon Memorial Hospital is an entity that understands corporate social responsibility. We are indeed very grateful,” he said.



The Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of Aero Contractors, Charles Grant, expressed gratitude to his wife and mother-in-law who are in charge of the Paelon Memorial Hospital which donated the hospital equipment to Aero Contractors to upgrade the clinic.

The equipment donated include one complete bed, two drip stands, one oxygen concentrator, two bed lockers and one examination couch.

Speaking about the support, the Chief Operating Officer of Paelon Memorial Hospital Mrs. Unoma Grant, explained how the hospital supported Aero Contractors in upgrading its clinic.

“When Charles (Grant) mentioned that they were upgrading their clinic. I told him that I would like to see it. It started with me coming to see the place and the space. And he said, even if we can’t do anything, we can advise them of what best they can do to upgrade the facility. I saw that actually there was a lot they could do with the space, because we have assisted some organisations with setting up small site clinics that can take care of emergency cases and provide some care for their patients.

“So, the next step was, what would they need? So I shared that list with the matron who offered to donate to this cause with a bed, oxygen concentrator, bedside lockers, and drip stands.”