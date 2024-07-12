UK University Honours Bayelsa-born Cherish Daniel Markson for Outstanding Performance in law program

*Applauded as best Law Graduate

The University of Warwick, United Kingdom, has awarded Bayelsa born Cherish Daniel Markson a first prize for her exceptional performance in the three-year BA (Hons) Law with Social Sciences degree program.

Cherish, who graduated as the best law graduate at the University of Warwick, is the daughter of a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa State, Daniel Iworiso-Markson.

In a congratulatory letter signed by the Director of Undergraduate Studies, School of Law, Dr Margaret O’Brien, the institution said Cherish scored the highest mark of all students “on this most demanding of all courses” and was awarded the sum of two hundred and fifty pounds prize money.

“You have been awarded First Prize for your performance three-year BA (Hons) Law with Social Sciences degree at the University of Warwick. You achieved a Second Class; Higher Division Degree with an overall average of 67.3%. This was the highest mark of all students on this most demanding courses. A record of your prize-winner status will be added to your HEAR transcript. Your prize of £250 will be paid directly into your bank account, “the letter read in part.

The institution asserted that with her level of commitment and intellect there is no doubt that Cherish will go on to do great things in her post-university life, adding that a formal reception will be held in her honour after the graduation ceremony on July 19 by the Head of the school.

Cherish Daniel Markson, three years ago as a student of Bridge House College, Lagos was awarded the Top in World Award in Law and High Achievement in Sociology by Cambridge International.

She bagged the prestigious award for her outstanding achievement in her Advanced Subsidiary Level Examination – November 2020/2021 series.

According to the school, Cherish achieved all A-stars (A*) in nine of her IGCSE subjects; (English, Mathematics, Biology, Geography, Literature, Business Studies, Economics, History and ICT).

The international qualification is recognised globally by the world’s best universities and employers as giving students a wide range of options in their education and career.