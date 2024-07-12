Tinubu Appoints Abubakar Dantsoho as NPA MD, Names Sen Adeyeye Chairman 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The President, in a release issued on Friday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, also approved the appointment of Senator Adedayo Adeyeye as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

President Tinubu expects the new leadership of this pivotal agency to deploy excellence in the discharge of their duties to enable efficient port services and improved industry outcomes.

Dantsoho holds a Doctorate degree in Maritime Technology from Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom, and a Master’s degree in International Transport from Cardiff University of Wales, United Kingdom.

Before his appointment, he had served in various roles in the Nigerian Ports Authority as Assistant General Manager; Technical Assistant to the Managing Director; Port Manager, Onne Port; and Principal Manager, Tariff & Billing.

Adeyeye, the new Board Chairman, is a seasoned lawyer, journalist, and politician, is a former Minister of State for Works and former Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District.