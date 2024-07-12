Shettima Seeks Improved Data Collection to Guide Govt Decisions on Needs of Citizens

*Presidency to set up N110bn youth enterprise clusters, data bank

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has emphasised the need for improved data collection, analysis and deployment of technology to generate more comprehensive and inclusive evidence to guide government decisions, investment choices, and pathway to development.

According to him, deploying the best technology to strengthen data systems and institutions, upgrading human resources and capacities, and promoting partnerships that would facilitate generating and using inclusive data would guarantee a resilient and equitable future for all Nigerians.



Shettima, who spoke yesterday during the commemoration of the 2024 World Population Day at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, observed that this year’s theme which recognised the power of data and emphasised the promises of inclusive data was instructive.

“Data is life. Data is our evidence. Data is our performance. It is the most realistic picture of situations, trends, and patterns; it tells us how many we are, with an understanding of the age structure, sex structure, location, and more.



“Data is the true story of our experiences and informs us about today and the future through scientific projections, forecasting, and analysis.

“Despite our last census taking place about 18 years ago, Nigeria has never relegated the importance of data. This is why this day invites us to recommit to improving our data collection, analysis, and deployment of modern technology.



“This will generate more comprehensive and inclusive evidence to guide government decisions, investment options, and development paths.”

Noting that inclusive data had been one of the major challenges to governance in Nigeria for decades, the vice-president reassured the people that with President Bola Tinubu in the saddle, Nigerians now have a leader, who “is not only a man of numbers, as a first-rate accountant, but also recognises” them as critical components in the nation’s development drive.



Shettima also disclosed that a Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters worth N110 billion was in the offing.

According to him, this was in addition to a Youth Data Bank and a National Youth Development Bank, as well as the already existing N110 billion Youth Investment Fund.



“It is worthy to note that under this present dispensation, we were able to fulfill the 30% quota for youth inclusion in governance across all tiers of government and most importantly, the President has walked the talk. He approved the sum of N110 billion for the Youth Investment Fund.

“We are setting up the National Youth Development Bank. We are going to set up the Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters worth N110 billion. This is in addition to the Youth Data Bank that the minister earlier talked about that we are setting up,” he said.