SAMOA Agreement: Catholic Bishops Seek Expunction of Same Sex Marriage, Abortion, Others 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As the signing of the SAMOA Agreement continues to generate concerns from Nigerians, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has asked the federal government to propose an insertion of a non-binding article in the general agreement to insulate the country from same-sex marriage, abortion or sexual “rights being propagated in the EU-facilitated economic relation deal.



The Samoa Agreement is the overarching framework for EU relations with African, Caribbean and Pacific countries.

But the Catholic Bishops urged the federal government to propose an, “insertion of a substantive article in the general agreement and the African Regional Protocol thus: “Nothing in this binding agreement can be interpreted to include any obligations regarding sexual orientation, gender identity, comprehensive sexuality education, abortion, contraception, legalisation of prostitution, same-sex marriage, or sexual “rights” for children”.



In a statement titled: “Threats to The Sovereignty and Values of Nigeria by the SAMOA Agreement”, issued by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Thursday, the church said that Nigeria should withdraw from the SAMOA agreement if the EU rejects the proposed amendment.

The statement signed by the Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri and President of the CBCN, Most Revd. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji and CBCN Secretary, the Bishop of Uromi Catholic Diocese, Donatus Ogun, said that proper understanding of the document should be done, saying that it looked innocuous and attractive on the surface.



In the statement obtained through the National Director of Social Communications of Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Michael Nsikak Umoh, the bishops said: “Given that Nigeria has signed the Samoa Document, we call on the government to propose an insertion of a substantive article in the general Agreement and the African Regional Protocol thus:

“Nothing in this binding Agreement can be interpreted to include any obligations regarding sexual orientation, gender identity, comprehensive sexuality education, abortion, contraception, legalisation of prostitution, same-sex marriage, or sexual “rights” for children”.

They further said: “If Nigeria takes the lead in calling for amendments to the SAMOA Agreement and its protocols, other states in the African Caribbean and Pacific regions may more likely follow suit.



“If accepted, this amendment will go a long way in preventing SRHR from becoming international through an economic partnership agreement. 23.

“Nigeria should withdraw from the Samoa Agreement if the EU rejects the proposed amendment. A precedent has already been set by South Africa, which withdrew from the Cotonou Agreement in 2023”.



The bishops said that the signing of the agreement by the state parties makes it final, adding that it will then defer to the domestic processes of each country.

According to the bishops in line with international law, when the state signs a treaty, it indicates its intention to be bound by it in the future, and it demonstrates its support for the principles and goals of the treaty and its willingness to consider ratifying it in the future.

They however said that based on the secrecy surrounding Nigeria’s signing of the SAMOA agreement, “it is unclear whether the signature was tendered subject to ratification, acceptance, or approval.”



In calling for the review of the country’s obligation to the EU agreement, the bishops said they were concerned that our civil authorities may not be fully aware of the implications of the nuanced language in the document, which threaten our national sovereignty and values.

In the Bishops’ words: “Our attention has been drawn by the press to Nigeria’s signing of the Samoa Agreement on 28 June 2024. This economic partnership agreement between the EU and African, Caribean and Pacific (ACP) countries covers six main areas, including democracy and human rights, sustainable economic growth, climate change, human social development, peace and security, migration and mobility.



“The agreement looks innocuous and attractive on the surface but underneath it is carefully blended with post-modern secularistic ideologies that significantly undermine the moral, cultural, and religious beliefs of Nigerian citizens.

“We are concerned that our civil authorities may not be fully aware of the implications of the nuanced language in the document, which threaten our national sovereignty and values.

“We, the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria, as watchmen and guides (cf Ezekiel 3: 17), deeply committed to the sound moral, religious, and cultural growth of our dear country, hereby clearly highlight what the Samoa Document portends for the future of Nigeria and Nigerians and call on our government to, as a matter of urgency, propose an amendment of the Agreement or withdraw from it”.