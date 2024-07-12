NASENI Trains Osun Youths on Shoemaking, Tailoring

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), has launched a skill acquisition training programme on modern shoemaking and tailoring for youths in Ife, Osun State.

The three-day intensive training, which began Monday, July 8, 2024 and would end on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, is taking place at the NASENI Skill Acquisition Centre located in Ife Federal Constituency, Osun State.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, represented by the Director of Manufacturing Services, Engineering Infrastructure Directorate, Dr. Olayode Adesola Olasupo, while declaring the programme open, said it would equip participants with hands-on experience in modern tailoring and shoe making techniques.

The EVC stated that NASENI as an Agency of the federal government under the Presidency, has the mandate to nurture an appropriate and dynamic Science and Engineering infrastructure base for achieving home-initiated and home-sustained industrialisation for Nigeria.

“To achieve this mandate, critical skill development of personnel is required. It is in this direction that we embarked on development of NASENI Skill Acquisition Centres across Nigeria. I am delighted to inform you that this NASENI Skill Acquisition Centre, Ife Federal Constituency where we are today, is the first of its kind in Osun State,” he stated.

Halilu added that the training being organized at the Centre is a testament of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government of Nigeria, which includes ending poverty, economic growth and job creation.