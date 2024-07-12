LG Poll: Delta CP Orders Deployment of Personnel, Restricts Movement

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ahead of tomorrow’s Delta State local government elections, the state Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, has ordered massive deployment of personnel across the state to ensure a hitch-free election.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Edafe Bright, in a statement issued yesterday said the Commissioner of Police urged residents of the state to come out and exercise their franchise.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police Delta State, Olufemi, has ordered massive deployment across the state to enable electorate to exercise their right.

“Members of the state Police Command in synergy with other sister agencies were deployed massively in all polling units, RACs, collation centres, and DSIEC offices to ensure a hitch-free election, and also protect the electorate and DSIEC officials.” Olufemi said further state that the Marine Police have equally been deployed to the waterways to ensure that that area too is peaceful during the election.

“There will be restriction of vehicular movement from 8a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, only officials on emergency and essential duties which include accredited election monitors and observers, will be allowed passage during this time.

“While regretting the inconveniences this will cause, members of the public are therefore advised to adhere to this instruction as anyone found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The ban on VIP escorts during the election will also be enforced. They are therefore advised not to move with their security details on election day, as any officer found wanting will be arrested and sanctioned accordingly.”

Olufemi advised all non-state actors such as vigilantes, anti-cult volunteers, and hunters among others to steer clear during the elections.

He added that any of them found meddling in the election process would be decisively dealt with.

The commissioner urged all residents to be law-abiding, promising them that there won’t any compromise in carrying out its primary responsibility of ensuring the protection of life and property.