LG Funds: Ibadin Applauds President Tinubu for Birthday Gift to Nigerians

Victoria Ojiako

In a groundbreaking decision delivered today by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the court has ruled that local government funds should be paid directly to the local government councils.

This landmark judgment has been hailed as a significant step towards fostering development, security, and infrastructure improvement across Nigeria.

Mr. Matthew Ibadin, the CEO of Badinson Security Services, expressed his profound support for this judgment. In a statement, he described the ruling as “an achievement worthy of celebration, especially as we mark the president’s one year in office. This decision is a birthday gift to all Nigerians, as it will undoubtedly accelerate development at the grassroots level.”

Mr. Ibadin lamented the previous situation where local governments were unable to initiate and execute projects due to financial constraints. “It is a shame that before now, local governments could not undertake any projects to improve their communities; all they could do was issue marriage certificates, birth certificates and death certificates. This judgment will change that narrative and empower local governments to take charge of their development agenda,” he said.

Furthermore, Mr. Ibadin called on the government to address another critical issue: the establishment of state and local government police. He suggested that Nigeria could benefit from adopting aspects of the American system of policing, which is renowned for its effective structure. In the United States, there are state police forces and elected county sheriffs who have specific responsibilities to their communities. These responsibilities include enforcing court orders, seizing property, serving warrants and legal papers, and pursuing assets.

Mr. Ibadin urged the Presidency to send a bill to the National Assembly to establish state and local government police forces. “This move will significantly enhance our ability to tackle insecurity at the local level because crime is local. Empowering local law enforcement agencies will ensure that security measures are tailored to the peculiar needs of each community,” he stated.

He also criticized the practice of governors removing local government chairmen from office, calling it an aberration of the constitution. “Just as it is unconstitutional for the president to remove a democratically elected governor from office, the same principle should apply to local government chairmen,” Mr. Ibadin added.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of local governments regaining control over primary schools. “Local governments should have the authority to manage primary education within their jurisdictions. This will ensure that educational policies and programs are aligned with the specific needs of local communities, thereby improving the quality of education for our children,” Mr. Ibadin concluded.

Mr. Ibadin also advocated for the adoption of true federalism, where state governments are allowed to formulate and translate policies tailored to their own needs. He suggested that states that are not viable should be acquired by more viable ones. “For example, if Ogun State is not viable, Lagos State should have the constitutional right to acquire it for the sake of development,” he explained.

“States should be allowed to generate revenue and pay taxes to the federal government. States should not be collecting allocations monthly; rather, they should be in control of their own resources and pay taxes to the federal government. Any state that cannot contribute to the center should be acquired by neighboring states, just as banks acquire banks.”

He further proposed regional integration, urging the integration of South-West, South-East, North-West, and North-East regional systems into the constitution.

As the nation celebrates this landmark judgment, the focus now shifts to implementing these changes and ensuring that local governments are adequately equipped to fulfill their new responsibilities. In doing so, we must respect the rule of law, which is the foundation of our democracy and the key to sustainable development and security in our nation.