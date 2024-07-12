Insecurity: Zamfara Gov Signs Executive Order Restricting Motorcycles

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Thursday signed an Executive Order No. 07, 2024, restricting movement of motorcycles in the area.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that the development is part of decisions during a meeting of the Security Council.

According to the statement, “today (Thursday), Governor Dauda Lawal signed an order to restrict and prohibit the movement of motorcycles from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am in Zamfara State.

“This is in an effort to protect the lives and property of the people as well as to curb security challenges and broaden the scope of government measures to strengthen the fight against banditry and other forms of social vices in the state.

“Effective immediately, all motorcycles are now restricted within the state between 08:00pm and 06:00am.

“No motorcycles are allowed to travel on any road in the state during these hours. Security agencies are instructed to arrest anyone who violates this order.

“The Attorney-General of Zamfara State is authorized to prosecute those who disobey the restriction order.”