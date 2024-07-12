  • Friday, 12th July, 2024

Illegal Mining: FG Arraigns 8 Chinese Nationals, Nigerian

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Federal Government’s efforts to combat illegal mining received a significant boost Friday with the arraignment of several Chinese nationals for illegal mining activities in Lokpaukwu community, Umuchieze, within Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

The suspects, including eight Chinese nationals and one Nigerian, were recently apprehended by the Mining Marshals, an elite security outfit crafted from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The Marshals are tasked with ridding the mining sector of illegal operators.

The Mining Marshals, codenamed “Operation Hayakin Kogo,” is the brainchild of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake. This initiative is a pivotal component of his 7-point agenda aimed at sanitizing the mining environment.

The trial of the suspects began Friday before Justice J.K Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja. The prosecution filed a 3-count charge, bordering on mining without lawful authority, obstruction of lawful mining operations amongst others.

The defendants include SHEN YONGCHAN, MO BAIXIAN, XIAO BIN, HUANG XU FA, MA BINGLI, YANG JIAN, LI PEIYIN, QUE WENYONG, HIYK EDWARD DESMOND, and WANDA COMPANY LIMITED.

Upon hearing the pleas and arguments from both sides, the defendants were remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre until the adjourned date for the continuation of the trial.

The Mining Marshals, led by ACC John Onoja, comprise a 2,570-strong force dedicated to eliminating the nefarious activities of criminal syndicates in mining areas across the country.

The Minister is committed to strengthening the operations of the Mining Marshals through the infusion of technology and more equipment to ultimately ensure that the nation reaps maximum benefits from its God-given mineral resources.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.