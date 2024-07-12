Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi Launches New Book, Outlining 11 Actions for Improved Lives and Society

Mary Nnah

Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi, a specialist in growth mindset and integrative lifestyle, recently launched a new book in Lagos outlining 11 actions needed to improve lives and society.

The book, “11 Actions Needed to Improve Our Lives and Our Society Using the Growth Mindset and Integrative Lifestyle,” offers a comprehensive plan for personal and societal transformation.

During the launch event, Dr. Nwakwesi expressed her gratitude and emphasised her purpose and passion to work with others to improve lives and society.

She shared that her motivation to write the book came from her personal experience with depression, anxiety, and health challenges, which led her to discover a modality for recovery.

She aims to teach others how to be healthy, vibrant, and energetic, as she has at the age of 71.

“Besides, I am usually very divinely inspired to put words down. I think about all the challenges in society and I don’t focus on the superficial signs and symptoms, I focus on solutions and what we can do to improve our society and it starts from us.”

She highlighted the need to focus on solutions for societal challenges and emphasised the importance of a solid spiritual foundation, modifying parenting and educational curriculum, improving leadership, intentional mindset, healthy life choices, conflict management, vibrant social impact, women and youth collaboration, judicial system improvement, and upholding the rule of law.

“Then we need vibrant social impact to take care of the less privileged; we need more women and youth collaboration in our society so that women and youths can play better roles in our politics and leadership; then we also need to improve our Judiciary system. Sometimes in Nigeria, it is as if some people are punished because they don’t have money. The judiciary system should cut across all strata. The judiciary should not be the respecter of anybody – whether you are rich or poor”, she added.

According to Dr. Nwakwesi, the 11 actions include Modifying parenting skills and educational curriculum to include a growth mindset and integrative lifestyle; Building a solid spiritual foundation; Living with positive mindsets; Making healthy life choices; Building healthy relationships and marriages and Improving leadership.

Others include Empowering women and youth; Acquiring conflict resolution skills; Implementing a robust social impact strategy; Encouraging women and youth to take on leadership roles and Upholding the rule of law regardless of social status.

Dr. Nwakwesi noted the significance of modifying parenting skills and educational curriculum to include a growth mindset and integrative lifestyle, building a solid spiritual foundation, living with positive mindsets, making healthy life choices, building healthy relationships and marriages, improving leadership, empowering women and youth, acquiring conflict resolution skills, implementing a robust social impact strategy, encouraging women and youth to take on leadership roles, and upholding the rule of law regardless of social status.

Dr. Nwakwesi emphasised the need for a shift in mindset, stressing the importance of leadership improvement, saying, “Our current leadership needs to upgrade their skills and commit to constant and never-ending improvement”

She emphasised the need for a solid spiritual foundation, healthy relationships, and leadership development.

The author shared her journey of overcoming dep ression and anxiety and her passion for empowering others to achieve vibrant health and success.

She encouraged Nigerians to focus on solutions, not just symptoms, and to work together to rebuild the nation.

The author expressed her gratitude to God for the opportunity to share her message and encouraged Nigerians to make better choices to appropriate God’s answered prayers in their lives.

She believes that with capable and competent leadership, Nigeria can become the giant of Africa as destined by God.

The book launch featured speakers aligned with the topics discussed in the book and Dr. Nwakwesi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share her message, adding, “I chose people that are aligned with this topic- people that are talking and teaching about it.”

She hopes that her book will inspire individuals to make positive changes and collectively contribute to a better Nigeria.